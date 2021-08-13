Facts

15:54 13.08.2021

Head of State Food and Grain Corporation detained while trying to flee Ukraine

2 min read
National police officers have detained head of JSC State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine at the Sikorsky Kyiv Airport. He was was attempting to flee the country, the press service of the National Police said on Friday.

"The official was detained by field investigators of the Department of Strategic Investigations at the Kyiv airport (Zhuliany) in the morning on August 13. Thus, he tried to avoid responsibility. In addition, his accomplice was also detained with him," the press service said.

The detainees have already been notified that they will be prosecuted under Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Now investigative actions continue with them," the law enforcement officers said.

On August 12, the communication department of the National Police of Ukraine reported that the officials of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine inflicted $57 million in losses on the company.

According to the ministry, officials embezzled the corporation's property by carrying out undervalue grain export transactions with controlled nonresident companies without making advance payment. In addition, they entered into insurance contracts in which they artificially inflated the insurance rate of the total sum insured.

The National Police reported that on August 10 and August 11, law enforcement officers conducted 62 searches in Kyiv City, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Rivne and Odesa regions at the place of work and residence of the defendants, in vehicles and office premises. During the investigative actions a number of persons involved in the theft of state-owned funds were notified that they will be prosecuted.

