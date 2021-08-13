Merkel to visit Russia on Aug 20, Ukraine on Aug 22 - German govt spokesperson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Russia on August 20 and will travel to Ukraine on August 22, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Friday.

"The chancellor will visit Moscow on Friday and Kyiv on Sunday," Seibert said.

In Moscow, Merkel will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said.

"It's absolutely obvious that she'll meet with the president," Seibert said in response to a question from Interfax.

Seibert added that he cannot disclose other details of the visit's program for now.