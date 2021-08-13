Facts

14:29 13.08.2021

Merkel to visit Russia on Aug 20, Ukraine on Aug 22 - German govt spokesperson

1 min read
Merkel to visit Russia on Aug 20, Ukraine on Aug 22 - German govt spokesperson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Russia on August 20 and will travel to Ukraine on August 22, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Friday.

"The chancellor will visit Moscow on Friday and Kyiv on Sunday," Seibert said.

In Moscow, Merkel will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said.

"It's absolutely obvious that she'll meet with the president," Seibert said in response to a question from Interfax.

Seibert added that he cannot disclose other details of the visit's program for now.

Tags: #merkel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:11 09.08.2021
Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

09:33 16.07.2021
Nord Stream 2 not to replace any kind of transit through Ukraine – Merkel

Nord Stream 2 not to replace any kind of transit through Ukraine – Merkel

10:32 13.07.2021
Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

10:18 13.07.2021
Merkel announces need to implement 'Steinmeier formula' in Ukrainian legislation

Merkel announces need to implement 'Steinmeier formula' in Ukrainian legislation

09:54 13.07.2021
Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

17:59 12.07.2021
Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

16:19 09.07.2021
Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

18:58 22.06.2021
Zelensky, Merkel talk over phone, exchange invitations

Zelensky, Merkel talk over phone, exchange invitations

18:45 16.04.2021
Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

09:31 12.04.2021
Merkel, Macron express wish to see Russia show more flexibility in Minsk peace process - Peskov

Merkel, Macron express wish to see Russia show more flexibility in Minsk peace process - Peskov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

Ukraine sees 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths over past day

Ukraine's MFA calls Russia's 'concern' about situation in Donbas attempt to shift blame

Kuleba on Lavrov's arrival in Crimea: Rain pours down against Russian invaders, and a hail storm is on it's way

LATEST

Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Court chooses restraint measure in form of detention with bail to dpty mayor of Mykolaiv City Council

Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

Law enforcement officers detain two former members of so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Klitschko announces appearance of sculptural composition dedicated to Ivan Franko in Kyiv

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

Ukraine sees 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths over past day

Ukraine's MFA calls Russia's 'concern' about situation in Donbas attempt to shift blame

Kuleba on Lavrov's arrival in Crimea: Rain pours down against Russian invaders, and a hail storm is on it's way

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD