Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

During his working visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not plan to discuss with Chancellor Angela Merkel the monetary issue of compensation to Ukraine for the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline project, press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov said.

"The position of Volodymyr Zelensky is that Nord Stream 2 has long been not an economic issue, but a security issue. Therefore, I think there will be no talk of any economic compensation. The President of Ukraine is trying to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2. If we fail to do this, then we are talking about security guarantees, the return of temporarily occupied territories, and not monetary compensation," Nykyforov said at a media briefing following a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Federal President of Germany on Monday, June 12.