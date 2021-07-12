Facts

17:59 12.07.2021

Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

1 min read
Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

During his working visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not plan to discuss with Chancellor Angela Merkel the monetary issue of compensation to Ukraine for the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline project, press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov said.

"The position of Volodymyr Zelensky is that Nord Stream 2 has long been not an economic issue, but a security issue. Therefore, I think there will be no talk of any economic compensation. The President of Ukraine is trying to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2. If we fail to do this, then we are talking about security guarantees, the return of temporarily occupied territories, and not monetary compensation," Nykyforov said at a media briefing following a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Federal President of Germany on Monday, June 12.

Tags: #zelensky #merkel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 12.07.2021
Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

12:03 12.07.2021
Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

09:55 12.07.2021
Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

17:14 10.07.2021
Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

16:57 09.07.2021
Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

16:19 09.07.2021
Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

10:58 07.07.2021
Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

18:06 05.07.2021
Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

16:30 05.07.2021
Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

09:52 05.07.2021
Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

Ukraine to receive its own warship in late 2023 – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

LATEST

Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Ukraine's MFA answers to most common questions on traveling abroad

Transparency International Ukraine demands transparency of equipment procurement for Ohmatdyt

Assessment of readiness for recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU states to be carried out soon – Ukraine's MFA

Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukraine's Interior Ministry gets fifth helicopter under contract with Airbus Helicopters this year

Sea Breeze-2021 multinational exercise completed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD