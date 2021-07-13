Economy

Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she expected the next German chancellor to keep a promise given to Ukraine and make sure that gas transport across Ukraine continues.

"The European Union and Germany will take care to make sure that [gas transport] continues after 2024 as well," Merkel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We have given a promise to Ukraine, and we'll keep it. Keeping my word is my custom, and I suppose this is also true for each future chancellor," Merkel said.

Olaf Scholz, German vice chancellor and finance minister and the Social-Democratic Party's chancellor candidate for the 2021 federal election, said earlier in July that Germany would seek the extension of the agreement on gas transport across Ukraine.

