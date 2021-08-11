Facts

15:48 11.08.2021

Cabinet redistributes UAH 70 mln for Presidential University implementation in 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has redistributed UAH 70 million for the implementation of the Presidential University project in 2021.

The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

In particular, these funds were redistributed due to the reduction of expenses under the Presidential Fund of Ukraine for the Support of Education, Science and Sports program.

This amount will be spent on financing the activities of the structural unit of the Center for Special Projects of UkrISTEI and the implementation of a complex of design, construction, installation and land works in accordance with the action plan for the implementation of the Presidential University project.

As reported, on May 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to start preparing a project to create the Presidential University.

