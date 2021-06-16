Ukrainian govt approves concept of 'Presidential University' project

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the concept of the "Presidential University" project.

"The 'Presidential University' project should start an exemplary model of an innovative scientific and educational hub by creating a modern institution thanks to the concentration of the country's best material and human resources. At the same time, the format of the project will make it possible to identify and overcome the limitations for the effective operation of the institution of higher education, to make, if necessary, amendments to the regulatory legal acts establishing the legal, organizational, financial foundations for the functioning and development of the higher education system in the field of research, scientific and technical, and innovative activities," the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science said.

It is noted that the goal of the project is to create a university that combines high-quality education, modern research and innovation through integration with high-level academic science, high-tech companies (the concept of "knowledge triangle"), to provide scientific institutions, government agencies and innovative business young professionals with a high level of training as a pilot project.

The ministry is confident that in the process of approbation of the model, the business processes of university management, teaching methods based on research, innovative forms of cooperation with business, closer interaction with academic institutions in the scientific sphere should be worked out to form the modern content of education and use the resource base, which should become a role model and popularization in all institutions of higher education.

The concept presupposes the achievement of such strategic goals: creation of an innovative university according to the concept of the "knowledge triangle" for talented youth to obtain promising higher education; providing innovative business, scientific and government bodies with high-level young specialists; preventing the outflow of young and promising Ukrainians abroad; developing an exemplary university; creation of new national standards for teaching and research, educational space and cooperation with the scientific field and high-tech business.

The university plans to train specialists and conduct research in the following areas: information technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence; nanotechnology; aerospace technology; energy technologies; biotechnology and health sciences; globalization and international communications.

"It is proposed to place new teaching and laboratory buildings, a research center, a clinic, a business center, social facilities, as well as a recreation and sports area on the territory of the future university," the ministry said.

To coordinate the activities of central executive authorities and the implementation of the "Presidential University" project, a working group was created, and a structural unit - the Center for Special Projects was established in the structure of the Ukrainian Institute of Scientific and Technical Expertise and Information.