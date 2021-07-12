850 foreign students from more than 40 countries study at International European University from Kiev

Investments in the project for the creation and development of the International European University have exceeded $3 million, founder and vice-rector for scientific, pedagogical work and international relations of the university Alla Navolokina told the Interfax-Ukraine agency after a press conference at the agency on Thursday.

"Today, 850 foreign students from more than 40 countries of the world study at our university. We have already invested over $ 3 million. As part of the implementation of European education standards, students can choose freely more than 25% of subjects, not only in their professional field. Each student can choose from among seven faculties the directions that appeal to him. Even a medical student can study IT, design, or music. Even if only one student from the batch chooses a subject, we fully ensure its study. This is the uniqueness of our university," Navolokina said.

Navolokina stressed that the university is creating a unique system of teaching a person throughout his life - from 3 to 93 years. We have created a university of a new formation, the main principles of which are equality and student-centrism.

"The International European University seeks to bring Ukrainian education to a new quality level," Anatoliy Tolstoukhov, Doctor of Philosophy, Academician of the Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine, Chairman of the Development Assistance Council of the International European University, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, the process of consolidation of universities has begun in the world: along with schools, there will be much less of them. The specificity of our university is that at least two-thirds of students must be representatives of other countries. This means that we take responsibility for the presentation of Ukraine to the whole world, on the other hand, such a scheme allows us to enrich ourselves with the experience of world education in Ukraine," Tolstoukhov said.

The most important thing, according to Navolokina, is that students and instructors should feel at the university like at home. For this, we have created an innovative system for a student to choose his own individual educational trajectory. The vice-rector also noted that all instructors, students and junior staff at the university communicate fluently in English, which makes it possible to create a comfortable language environment in the learning process.

The International European University was founded in Kyiv in 2019. The university has its own educational building at 16a Mahnitohorska Street in Kyiv. Ukraine and Austria are its co-founders.

The university specializes in teaching foreign students and Ukrainians, studying in scientific and educational institutions in seven areas: business schools, architectural and engineering, language, medical, IT, law and art schools.