Arricano signs memo of partnership with Mariupol State University

Arricano Real Estate Plc, the management company and developer of shopping and entertainment centers Prospekt, RayON in Kyiv, City Mall in Zaporizhia, and Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, has signed a memorandum of partnership with Mariupol State University, the press service of Arricano has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Cooperation between education and business is crucial because it provides an opportunity to encourage the exchange and sharing of knowledge, promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity, and help graduates obtain the right skills needed in the labor market. Arricano is a socially responsible company that pays special attention to developing and supporting the student community, provides all the opportunities for internships, and is always open to cooperation with the talented youth of Ukraine. We are determined to develop long-term partnerships with Mariupol State University and implement important and relevant projects," Arricano Marketing Director Inna Morozova said.

As noted in the press release, the memorandum signed on June 26 will allow the parties to join efforts to improve Ukraine's labor market amid globalization shifts. Together, business and the educational institution will influence the development of scientific and applied research for sustainable labor supply for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, as well as the creation of favorable conditions for returning Ukrainians who were forced to go abroad due to the war.

Scientific and information cooperation involves the introduction of innovative solutions aimed at solving essential issues and attracting domestic and foreign partners to implement initiatives.

Arricano Real Estate Plc specializes in the construction of shopping and entertainment centers and is one of the leading developers in the Ukrainian real estate market. It owns and manages five shopping centers in the country with a total area of 147,600 square meters: RayON and Prospekt in Kyiv, Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, and City Mall in Zaporizhia. The company also owns 49.9% in the Sky Mall (Kyiv) and land plots for the further construction of three facilities that are at the design stage. The company is also building the SEC Lukianivka in Kyiv.

The net income of Arricano Real Estate Plc in 2021 was $37.9 million, which is 1.8 times more than in 2020.

As of June 2023, the shareholders of Arricano Real Estate Plc were Retail Real Estate O.U. together with Dragon Capital Investments Limited, Deltamax Group O.U., Yuriy Pold, and Rauno Teder. The total stake owned by Teder is 70.86%.