Press Conferences

15:57 09.07.2021

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

2 min read

KYIV. July 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Investments in the project for the creation and development of the International European University in Kyiv exceeded $3 million during the first year of its development, founder and vice-rector for scientific, pedagogical work and international relations of the university Alla Navolokina told the Interfax-Ukraine agency after a press conference at the agency on Thursday.

"Today, 850 foreign students from more than 40 countries of the world study at our university," the vice-rector clarified.

According to her, training in scientific and educational institutions is carried out in seven areas: business school, architectural and engineering, language, medical, IT, law and art school. As part of the implementation of European education standards, students can choose freely more than 25% of subjects, not only in their professional filed, Navolokina specified.

She added that another feature of the university is a lifelong learning system - up to 93 years.

Chairman of the Development Assistance Council of the International European University, Academician of the Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine Anatoliy Tolstoukhov noted at the press conference that the university seeks to bring Ukrainian education to a new quality level.

"Today, the process of consolidation of universities has begun in the world: along with schools, there will be much less of them. The specificity of our university is that at least two-thirds of students must be representatives of other countries," he said.

According to him, such a scheme makes it possible to enrich the experience of world education in Ukraine.

Navolokina added that all teachers, students and junior staff at the university are fluent in English.

The International European University, according to the information on its website, was founded in Kyiv in 2019. Citizens of Ukraine and Austria are among its co-founders. The university has its own educational building at 16a Mahnitogorska Street in Kyiv.

According to the state register, the owner of a private institution of higher education "International European University" with an authorized capital of UAH 14.2 million through Polimed-K LLC is Serhiy Ryzhkov.

Tags: #investment #university #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:05 09.07.2021
Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

11:18 09.07.2021
Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

17:13 08.07.2021
'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

16:13 02.07.2021
International European University organizes international scientific conference: ‘25th Anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine’

International European University organizes international scientific conference: ‘25th Anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine’

11:54 02.07.2021
Confectionery products increase by 15%-20% in 2021 due to high price of sugar – association

Confectionery products increase by 15%-20% in 2021 due to high price of sugar – association

17:36 29.06.2021
Dairy industry needs UAH 45 bln of govt support until 2030 to overcome crisis

Dairy industry needs UAH 45 bln of govt support until 2030 to overcome crisis

17:16 25.06.2021
Referendum on Donbas may pose threat to Ukraine's statehood – political scientists

Referendum on Donbas may pose threat to Ukraine's statehood – political scientists

17:36 22.06.2021
Online Event focusing on Nord Stream 2: What next for Ukraine’s European gas market integration and US partnership?

Online Event focusing on Nord Stream 2: What next for Ukraine’s European gas market integration and US partnership?

13:20 18.06.2021
No agreements between Biden, Putin on Ukraine better than ones in favor of Russia – political expert

No agreements between Biden, Putin on Ukraine better than ones in favor of Russia – political expert

16:49 17.06.2021
Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

67% of Ukrainians define themselves as believers, but only 10% of them are members of religious communities – study

Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

Almost half of Ukrainians use Ukrainian at home – poll

Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

State banks not ready to finance RES generation at feed-in tariff until situation with payments settled

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Ukreximbank puts up 16 real estate objects for sale through OpenMarket worth UAH 1 bln

Ukrainians become more serious about danger of COVID-19, but almost half do not intend to get vaccinated - poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD