Facts

13:58 11.08.2021

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

1 min read
Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky introduced new Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Kyiv, Police Colonel Ivan Vyhovsky, who previously headed the police in Poltava region, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

As stated in a message posted on the ministry's website on Wednesday, the minister said that he expects from the new chief of Kyiv Police "increased attention to ensuring public safety, especially on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence."

"This is the first challenge that awaits you and all of us. And now you personally, Ivan Mykhailovych [newly appointed Kyiv Police chief Ivan Vyhovsky], will be responsible for organizing this holiday," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs quotes Monastyrsky as saying.

Tags: #vyhovsky #police #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:25 11.08.2021
Bees Airline launches flights from Kyiv to Samarkand from Aug 30

Bees Airline launches flights from Kyiv to Samarkand from Aug 30

11:31 11.08.2021
Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

13:11 09.08.2021
Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

14:47 06.08.2021
Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

09:29 03.08.2021
Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

18:37 22.07.2021
Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

10:58 20.07.2021
Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

11:32 09.07.2021
Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Germany to discuss guarantees of enforcing obligations under Nord Stream 2 – presidential press secretary

Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

Kryschenko resigns from post of Kyiv Police head

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

LATEST

Ukraine, Germany to discuss guarantees of enforcing obligations under Nord Stream 2 – presidential press secretary

Ukraine-U.S. rocket Antares launches spacecraft with cargo for ISS into orbit for second time in 2021

Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

Health Ministry negotiating with Moderna to authorize COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine

Cabinet redistributes UAH 70 mln for Presidential University implementation in 2021

Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

Procedure for passing state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties simplified

Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

Kryschenko resigns from post of Kyiv Police head

Roland Franko, last grandson of Ivan Franko, dies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD