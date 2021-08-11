Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky introduced new Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Kyiv, Police Colonel Ivan Vyhovsky, who previously headed the police in Poltava region, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

As stated in a message posted on the ministry's website on Wednesday, the minister said that he expects from the new chief of Kyiv Police "increased attention to ensuring public safety, especially on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence."

"This is the first challenge that awaits you and all of us. And now you personally, Ivan Mykhailovych [newly appointed Kyiv Police chief Ivan Vyhovsky], will be responsible for organizing this holiday," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs quotes Monastyrsky as saying.