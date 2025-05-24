Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:40 24.05.2025

Fifteen injured in Kyiv night attack by Russia – police

1 min read
Photo: https://npu.gov.ua

Fifteen Kyiv residents were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital on Saturday night, Kyiv police communications department reports.

"In Solomyansky district, UAV fragments hit an apartment on the fifth floor and a fire broke out. Seven people, aged 35 to 63, were injured, with various injuries. In Dniprovsky district, a married couple, a man and a woman, aged 40 and 41, were injured when a fragment flew into their apartment on the fifth floor. In Obolonsky district, four floors of a nine-story residential building were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Five victims have now sought help. One person was also injured in Holosiyivsky district," the report says.

UAVs and ballistics damaged residential buildings in Dniprovsky, Solomyansky and Obolonsky districts of Kyiv, as well as a shopping and entertainment center, an educational institution, eight cars and a boiler room.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported eight injured residents of the capital, two of whom were hospitalized.

Tags: #kyiv #attack

