Facts

10:35 10.08.2021

Culture Ministry, UINR accuse Przemysl authorities of unilateral prospecting earthworks, despite bilateral agreements

2 min read
Culture Ministry, UINR accuse Przemysl authorities of unilateral prospecting earthworks, despite bilateral agreements

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR) declare that the authorities of the city of Przemysl (Poland) are unilaterally carrying out prospecting earthworks on the site, about which bilateral agreements were concluded between Ukraine and Poland.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance state with regret that the authorities of the city of Przemysl are unilaterally carrying out prospecting earthworks on the site, which is the subject of bilateral agreements between Ukraine and Poland and directly borders on the Ukrainian military cemetery. Ukrainian specialists have not been invited to Przemysl either as participants in these works, or as observers," the ministry's press service said.

Prospecting earthworks are being carried out on site No. 974, which is the subject of agreements within the framework of Ukrainian-Polish consultations on issues arising in the course of the implementation of the agreement between the governments of the countries on the preservation of places of memory and burials of victims of war and political repression dated March 21, 1994.

The ministry said that the Ukrainian side learned about the search for possible burials of participants in the First World War from the media after the start of work. "Taking into account these circumstances, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the UINR are forced to state the lack of opportunities to monitor the progress of work, as well as to take note of any of their results," the statement says.

Tags: #poland #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 10.08.2021
Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

10:02 10.08.2021
Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

10:48 09.08.2021
Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

09:57 09.08.2021
Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

10:56 06.08.2021
U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

09:43 06.08.2021
Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

18:18 04.08.2021
Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

18:43 03.08.2021
Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

17:34 03.08.2021
IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

17:16 03.08.2021
Ukrainian team takes first place at MMA World Championship among children, youths, juniors – MMA Federation of Ukraine

Ukrainian team takes first place at MMA World Championship among children, youths, juniors – MMA Federation of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

LATEST

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD