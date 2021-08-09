Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

Ukraine has recorded 300 new daily cases of COVID-19, five related deaths, and 281 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours on August 8, 2021 [including 20 children and two healthcare professionals]. Also, 400 people were hospitalized, five died, and 281 recovered over the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2.259 million cases of COVID-19, some 2.191 million recoveries, and 53,100 related deaths over the period of the coronavirus pandemic.