12:50 06.08.2021

British Ambassador: Impossible to normalize relations with Russia while it continues to occupy Ukraine's territory

A return to normal relations with the Russian Federation is impossible as long as it continues to destabilize Ukraine and seize its territory, British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said.

Simmons said at the Inaugural Forum of the Expert Network of the Crimean Platform held in Kyiv on Friday, that Ukraine continues to pay a high price for its courage, for having decided to use its sovereign right to face the West. Russia must respect the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Returning to normal relations is impossible as long as Russia continues to destabilize Ukraine and seize its territory.

She assured that the United Kingdom will try to strengthen the resolve of the international community and make efforts to keep the issue of Crimea constantly in focus.

The ambassador said that the United Kingdom remains a loyal partner of Ukraine, resolutely defending its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. Russia's actions in 2014 cannot be justified. Russia seized the territory of sovereign Ukraine by force, having grossly violated the rights of Ukrainians, as well as a number of its international obligations. The United Kingdom's position is clear: they do not recognize and will not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia. Now it is necessary to continue to exert international pressure on Russia for its actions in 2014 and for what has happened in Crimea since that time.

Simmons stressed that the illegal annexation of Crimea posed significant challenges to Ukraine and the overall Euro-Atlantic security system.

She said that the international community must continue to confront these challenges. We must show Russia that we will not tolerate its screaming disrespect for the international order. We must make sure that Russia is responsible for the terrible human rights violations and environmental destruction on the peninsula. The rights of Crimean residents must be protected, the ambassador said.

The diplomat stressed that it is always necessary to remind the world that Crimea is Ukraine and will always be Ukraine.

That is why the United Kingdom welcomes the active efforts of Ukraine on the Crimean Platform initiative, Simmons said.

