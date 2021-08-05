Facts

10:27 05.08.2021

Yermak, Kuleba meet with U.S. National Security Advisor in Washington – President's Office

Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, according to a statement released on the presidential website.

"The parties discussed the preparation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States and his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on August 30. Ukrainian and the U.S. representatives also discussed the current situation in the east [of Ukraine] and joint efforts of Ukraine and the United States in the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," the office said.

Additionally, they discussed steps to further broaden the strategic partnership between the two countries and the latest achievements made by Ukraine in implementing its judicial and other key reforms.

During their visit to the United States, Yermak and Kuleba are also expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and representatives of the Senate and leading analytical centers.

Tags: #usa #kuleba #yermak
