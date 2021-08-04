Electronic health care system provides digital medical services to over 31 mln Ukrainians – Liashko

The electronic health care system provides digital medical services to more than 31 million Ukrainians, Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said during a meeting with representatives of medical information systems (MIS).

"Today, the electronic health care system provides digital medical services to more than 31 million Ukrainians," Liashko said on his official Facebook page.

In particular, it is the conclusion of electronic declarations with family doctors, extraction of electronic prescriptions under the "Affordable Medicines" program, electronic directions, maintenance of the electronic medical card.

According to the Minister, more than 4,500 health care facilities are currently connected to the system.

Liashko also reminded that from September 1 there will be a full-fledged transition to electronic sick leaves.

"We are already working to resolve the issue of rapid data synchronization so that healthcare professionals and patients do not experience any inconvenience in obtaining a medical certificate of temporary incapacity for work. The whole process should take a few minutes," he said.

The head of the Ministry of Health said that the implemented system should be primarily user-friendly, and not create an additional burden and the Ministry of Health will consider the application of sanctions for non-compliance with legal aspects or systemic failures.

In addition, priority projects and their implementation in the near future were discussed, in particular, the introduction of COVID-19 certificates, Central 103 system, electronic prescription for insulin, electronic prescription for all prescription drugs, patient cabinet with integration in action, medical reports for drivers, medical reports on death, compliance with the law on rehabilitation, safety and quality of donated blood, consent to posthumous donation.