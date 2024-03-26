Economy

20:46 26.03.2024

Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

1 min read
Restoring the energy system after the latest attacks by the Russian Federation requires external financial assistance, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Board Chairman of National Power Company Ukrenergo, has said.

"The destruction that we are faced with will require attracting significant financial resources for restoration. How many are needed, I cannot say now. But this will definitely require external financial support, and donor support will be an important source here," Kudrytsky said at a briefing at the Kharkiv media center on Tuesday.

According to him, many countries have already responded to help.

"This week there will be an online donor conference for the energy sector, where the needs and sources of financing will be determined not only for Ukrenergo, but also for other companies. We are talking about dozens of countries," Kudrytsky said.

At the same time, he expressed the belief that the restoration campaign this summer will not be easier than the previous one.

At the same time, he said that attraction of more than $1 billion from international partners during the war by Ukrenergo made it possible to recover and increase the liquidity of the energy sector.

