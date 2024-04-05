Economy

19:27 05.04.2024

Number of services provided in Unified State Electronic System in construction area grows by 56% in Q1 2024 – Ministry of Reconstruction

2 min read

The number of services in paperless format provided in the Unified State Electronic System in the field of construction in January-March 2024 amounted to more than 13,300, which is 56% more than in the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development (Ministry of Reconstruction).

"In the first quarter of 2024, more than 7,600 users joined the system. In the first three months of 2024, more than 13,300services were provided in paperless format, while for the same period in 2023 this figure was 8,500. This indicates an increase in demand for the use of digital services in the construction sector. Services are also available through the Diia portal, which allows for preparing documents online without visiting government agencies," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the press release, in the first quarter 180,400 statements of technical inventory were registered, which is 20,000 more than in the first quarter of last year; 33,800 permits, which is 6,900 more; 6,800 design documentation cases, which is 1,600 more than in January-March 2023.

As of today, more than 8,100 construction passports are registered in the Unified State System. In addition, 4,900 urban planning conditions and restrictions were issued.

The ministry recalled that since the beginning of the year, automatic primary registration of special property rights to unfinished construction projects and future real estate has been available in the e-system.

Thus, for March 2024, 19 objects and 3,500 objects of future real estate were registered in the system. In total, information on 68 objects is currently available in the system, and the submission of documents for 100 construction projects continues.

