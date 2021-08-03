Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 341/2021 on the provision of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Lithuania, the presidential press service has said on Tuesday.

"The document provides for assistance to Lithuania in overcoming the consequences of the emergency situation, which has arisen due to a rapid increase in the number of illegal migrants from the territory of Belarus," the report says.

It notes that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Lithuania for equipping its state border.

As reported, on July 28, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft decree of the President of Ukraine on the provision of humanitarian aid to Lithuania in the form of barbed wire to equip the border with Belarus.