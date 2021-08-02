Kuleba urges to define clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO, EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the United States and its European allies to institutionalize Ukraine's place in the Western world by adopting a roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO and the European Union.

"After 1991, a common history for some time still united the countries that appeared on the ruins of the Union. However, in the following decades, they moved along extremely different trajectories, and the common experience lost importance. It is time for Western countries to get rid of the view of the region as simply a 'post-Soviet space,'" Kuleba said in an article for Foreign Affairs, the translation of which was released on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"What should the United States and its allies change in their policies to bring them into line with the new realities? In the case of Ukraine, we are talking, first of all, about the institutionalization of the place of our state in the Western world. Time for the U.S. and European allies to finally define a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU," he said.

The minister said the United States and its Western partners have the opportunity to develop an ambitious strategy for the region, providing for a special policy taking into account the circumstances of individual countries and blocs.

"In the case of Ukraine and Georgia, the main priority should be the advancement of our countries' accession to NATO. As the Alliance itself said in the final declaration of the 2008 summit in Bucharest and confirmed at the summit in Brussels this year, this day will inevitably come," the minister said.

According to him, in addition to interaction on security, Ukraine and Georgia are also committed to further economic and political integration with Europe. He recalled that together with his colleague from Moldova, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Georgia have established an Associated Trio in Kyiv in 2021, which declares the goal of acquiring the membership of the three countries in the European Union.

"Deepening engagement with this group of countries provides Europe with an opportunity to strengthen its global influence, expand its space for its democratic values ​​and build additional economic muscle. It also helps Joseph Biden administration realize its goal of supporting transatlantic unity and strengthening the eastern border of democratic Europe," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that Ukraine has already made significant progress in reforms, although further internal transformations are required. This is primarily about the eradication of corruption, he said.

"We are realistic about how much more needs to be done to tackle corruption in the judiciary, defense and security sector and other institutions. But there is a strong political will to move forward: this is evident from the recent bold steps taken despite the fierce resistance of the corrupt forces," Kuleba said.