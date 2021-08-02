Facts

18:54 02.08.2021

Kuleba urges to define clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO, EU

3 min read
Kuleba urges to define clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO, EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the United States and its European allies to institutionalize Ukraine's place in the Western world by adopting a roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO and the European Union.

"After 1991, a common history for some time still united the countries that appeared on the ruins of the Union. However, in the following decades, they moved along extremely different trajectories, and the common experience lost importance. It is time for Western countries to get rid of the view of the region as simply a 'post-Soviet space,'" Kuleba said in an article for Foreign Affairs, the translation of which was released on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"What should the United States and its allies change in their policies to bring them into line with the new realities? In the case of Ukraine, we are talking, first of all, about the institutionalization of the place of our state in the Western world. Time for the U.S. and European allies to finally define a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU," he said.

The minister said the United States and its Western partners have the opportunity to develop an ambitious strategy for the region, providing for a special policy taking into account the circumstances of individual countries and blocs.

"In the case of Ukraine and Georgia, the main priority should be the advancement of our countries' accession to NATO. As the Alliance itself said in the final declaration of the 2008 summit in Bucharest and confirmed at the summit in Brussels this year, this day will inevitably come," the minister said.

According to him, in addition to interaction on security, Ukraine and Georgia are also committed to further economic and political integration with Europe. He recalled that together with his colleague from Moldova, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Georgia have established an Associated Trio in Kyiv in 2021, which declares the goal of acquiring the membership of the three countries in the European Union.

"Deepening engagement with this group of countries provides Europe with an opportunity to strengthen its global influence, expand its space for its democratic values ​​and build additional economic muscle. It also helps Joseph Biden administration realize its goal of supporting transatlantic unity and strengthening the eastern border of democratic Europe," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that Ukraine has already made significant progress in reforms, although further internal transformations are required. This is primarily about the eradication of corruption, he said.

"We are realistic about how much more needs to be done to tackle corruption in the judiciary, defense and security sector and other institutions. But there is a strong political will to move forward: this is evident from the recent bold steps taken despite the fierce resistance of the corrupt forces," Kuleba said.

Tags: #eu #kuleba #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:05 30.07.2021
Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

15:25 29.07.2021
Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

17:50 26.07.2021
Fourteen EU countries have already opened for tourists from Ukraine – MFA

Fourteen EU countries have already opened for tourists from Ukraine – MFA

11:03 24.07.2021
Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

12:33 22.07.2021
Ukraine to discuss with United States, Germany how Nord Stream 2 arrangement can reduce security risks for Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukraine to discuss with United States, Germany how Nord Stream 2 arrangement can reduce security risks for Ukraine – Kuleba

09:27 22.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on Nord Stream 2

Kuleba: Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on Nord Stream 2

13:24 20.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

17:50 19.07.2021
EU to provide EUR 2.3 bln aid to Eastern Partnership countries – Michel

EU to provide EUR 2.3 bln aid to Eastern Partnership countries – Michel

11:22 15.07.2021
Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

14:54 14.07.2021
European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

Ukraine records 916 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

Over 150 events to be held throughout Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day

Unit of Ukrainian Navy arrives in Romania to participate in intl mine action exercise Dive 2021

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Ukraine will soon be forced to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated citizens – Radutsky

Shevchenko announces completion of contract with Ukraine's national team

Zelensky to present action plan for 30th Ukraine's Independence Day on margins of Ukraine 30 forum

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD