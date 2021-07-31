Facts

12:52 31.07.2021

Aviation of Ukraine's Emergency Service carries out first discharges of water to centers of forest wildfires in Turkey

On Friday evening, July 30, firefighting planes of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine carried out the first two discharges of water to the wildfires in the mountainous regions of Turkey, where forest wildfires occur, the State Emergency Service said.

"On the evening of July 30, from 19:30 to 20:30, An-32P firefighting aircraft, which Ukraine sent to help the Republic of Turkey to contain forest wildfires, carried out the first two discharges of water (16 tonnes) to the wildfires in the mountainous areas near the city of Antalya," the service said on its Facebook page on Friday evening, July 30.

