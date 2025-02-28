Facts

09:29 28.02.2025

Trump extends state of emergency in connection with Russian aggression in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended for another year the state of emergency that was declared in 2014 in connection with Russian aggression in Ukraine, the White House reports.

“The actions and policies [of Russia] addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660, which was expanded in scope in Executive Order 13661, Executive Order 13662, and Executive Order 14065, and under which additional steps were taken in Executive Order 13685 and Executive Order 13849, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2025. Therefore … I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660,” says the message dated February 27.

The notice is expected to be published in the Federal Register on February 28.

A state of emergency in the United States was declared on March 6, 2014, to address the threat to national security and foreign policy created by actions and policies of individuals undermining democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine.

