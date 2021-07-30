Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

From August 5, Ukraine will renew PCR testing for arriving unvaccinated Ukrainians and foreigners, as well as oblige to self-isolate those arriving from India and Russia.

These amendments to the resolution on the establishment of quarantine and the imposition of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) acute respiratory disease on the territory of Ukraine were released on the government's website on Friday.

According to the document, citizens of Ukraine who left abroad before August 4, 2021 will be able to return home without hindrance. In the future, Ukrainians will be able to freely cross the border if they have at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

Foreigners when crossing the border are required to have a full course of vaccination or a negative test result, taken 72 hours before entry, and an insurance policy.

If there are no a full course of vaccination from a foreigner, at least one dose of vaccination from a citizen of Ukraine when crossing the border will be asked to install the Vdoma application, which will start to control self-isolation after 72 hours, if during this time the person does not receive a negative PCR result or an express test for the territory of Ukraine. In case of a positive result, the person is sent for self-isolation or treatment.

For those arriving from Russia and India, as well as those who have been on their territory for seven days in the last 14 days, there will be no opportunity to terminate self-isolation early: they will be required to go through a 14-day self-isolation or observation.

If the entrant refuses to activate the Vdoma application, he will be denied permission to cross the border.