Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

Success of the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas largely depends on the role of the OSCE moderator in the negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"I am sure that [success] depends strongly. Success of the peaceful settlement largely depends on how a person moderates, how asks questions, what puts on the agenda," Reznikov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also added that he would like to expect from the new OSCE representatives at the TCG to analyze the reasons for the failure that led to the blocking of work in the TCG subgroups, as well as to make attempts to "cancel out" positions that hinder the negotiations, including procedural ones.

"They [hindering positions] can be removed, for example, by changing the order of consideration of the agenda or approaches to our consultations, and, thereby, allow the parties to move forward," he said.

As reported, on August 26 the next TCG meeting will be chaired by newly appointed Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen. In addition, the OSCE coordinators in the humanitarian and political working subgroups were replaced. They were, respectively, Sylvie Bermann and Charlotta Relander.