11:07 29.07.2021

Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

A total of 846 new coronavirus infection cases were recorded in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, the Ukrainian Health Ministry press service said.

A total of 510 people recovered and 25 died, the press service said.

"A total of 846 confirmed new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 28, 2021 (including 60 children and 41 healthcare workers). A total of 480 people were hospitalized, 25 died, and 510 recovered over the past 24 hours," the ministry said on Telegram.

A total of 2,250,907 people have contracted coronavirus, 2,185,849 have recovered and 52,916 have died in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

