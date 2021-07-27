Group of MEPs issues statement on conclusion of United States-Germany agreement on Nord Stream 2

A group of members of the European Parliament issued a statement regarding the recent conclusion of an agreement between the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, stating that its implementation both undermines the security of Ukraine and increases the EU's energy dependence on Russia.

The text of the statement, which is dated July 27, was made public on Tuesday in Brussels.

The politicians said the agreement between the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2 is not a European agreement, but an attempt by the two countries to improve their bilateral relations and change the situation from very bad to bad. According to the MEPs, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline undermines Ukrainian security, all the more so, that Russia continues provocations and increases tension against Ukraine, from the buildup of the military presence on the Ukrainian border, which we observed this spring, to quite recent propaganda actions in the form of sending a complaint against Ukraine to the European Court of Human Rights.

They also said that, in addition, the Nord Stream 2 project contradicts the EU Green Deal and increases the EU's dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

The MEPs urge EU institutions to learn from the mistakes of past and current relations with Russia and continue to support a comprehensive policy that is based on European values ​​and not on business deals.

The statement was signed by Petras Aushtrevičius, Vitold Vaschikovsky, Andrius Kubilius, Sandra Kalniete, and other politicians.