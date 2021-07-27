Facts

10:56 27.07.2021

COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine has reported 681 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the press service for the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

"Ukraine has registered 681 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of July 27, 2021, including 37 children and five medical workers. Also, 266 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 27 fatalities and 515 recoveries over the past day," the press service said.

Ukraine registered 213 new COVID-19 cases on July 26.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,249,344 cases of COVID-19, including 52,876 deaths and 2,184,880 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

