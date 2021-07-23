Facts

11:31 23.07.2021

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its resolute protest over the adoption by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation of the decision to engage through electronic voting population of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation scheduled for September.

"Such actions of the Russian side along with the illegal organization of the elections to the State Duma in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol constitute a flagrant violation of norms and principles of international law, the Constitution of Ukraine and Ukrainian legislation in force. Organization of the electoral process in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and engagement in it of the local population, on which Russian citizenship has been forcibly imposed call into doubt the legitimacy of the elections results," a statement posted by the Ukrainian MFA on Friday reads.

Despite all attempts of Ukraine to stabilize the situation in the conflict zone, the Russian Federation continues to ignore efforts within the Normandy Four format and the Trilateral Contact Group to find efficient way to settle the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict in line with norms and principles of international law and with full respect of Ukraine's sovereignty, it says.

"Recent actions of the Russian Federation are particularly cynical taking into account the aggravation of the security situation in the conflict zone, caused by regular ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces, as well as further deterioration of humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the MFA said.

The ministry called on international community to condemn this step of the Russian Federation, not to recognize the elections results in the temporarily occupied territories and to strengthen the politico-diplomatic pressure on the Russian Federation to make it cease internationally wrongful acts against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Ukraine demands from the Russian Federation to revoke all unlawful decisions taken with regard to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to stop taking steps aimed at further integration of the population of the temporarily occupied territories into political, social and legal space of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

Tags: #elections #russia #ukraine #mfa
