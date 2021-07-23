Ukraine records 763 new cases of COVID-19, 639 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 763 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 639 people recovered, and 21 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"During the day on July 22, 2021, some 763 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 57 children and 15 health workers). Also, over the past day: 446 people were hospitalized, 21 people died, and 639 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.