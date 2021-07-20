Facts

13:16 20.07.2021

Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

Ukraine is starting the fifth stage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination campaign; from July 21, all adults will be able to get vaccinated.

"The Health Ministry is ready to start the fifth stage of vaccination against COVID-19. From July 21, all adults who want to be vaccinated can be vaccinated against COVID-19," Health Minister Viktor Liashko said at a briefing on Tuesday.

He said it will be possible to vaccinate at the nearest vaccination station or at a mass vaccination center.

Liashko said that today in Ukraine 4.179 million vaccinations against COVID-19 have already been made, more than 1.461 million people have been fully vaccinated, namely doctors, teachers, military personnel, social workers, senior citizens and others. At the same time, Ukraine is constantly increasing the rate of vaccination.

According to Liashko, in June in Ukraine, almost four times more vaccinations were carried out than in May, and over 19 days in July, more than 1.503 million vaccinations were already made, almost as much as in June.

