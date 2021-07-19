Facts

14:14 19.07.2021

Half of Kyiv residents assess mayor Klitschko's activities positively – poll

2 min read
Half of Kyiv residents assess mayor Klitschko's activities positively – poll

Half of Kyiv residents are satisfied with the activities of mayor Vitali Klitschko. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating.

"Fifty percent of the respondents are satisfied with the activities of the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, 44% are dissatisfied," the report on the results of the study published on Monday says.

It is noted that the city residents assess the local state of affairs better than the general situation in the country. Thus, 29% believe that the country is moving in the right direction, 57% are of the opposite opinion. But 38% assess the state of affairs in the city as correct, 52% consider it wrong.

In addition, satisfaction with the mayor's activities exceeds satisfaction with the work of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (36% satisfied, 57% dissatisfied) and of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (16% satisfied, 66% dissatisfied).

The survey was conducted from July 10 to July 14 among residents of Kyiv aged 18 years and older by the method of personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The sample is representative by age and gender. Sample population: 1,200 respondents. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.8%.

Vitali Klitschko celebrates his 50th birthday on Monday.

Tags: #poll #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:31 14.07.2021
About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

16:43 14.07.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

16:42 08.07.2021
Over 90% of foreign workers do not regret staying in Poland during pandemic – poll

Over 90% of foreign workers do not regret staying in Poland during pandemic – poll

18:41 05.07.2021
Two-thirds of Ukrainians support ban on farmland sale - KIIS poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support ban on farmland sale - KIIS poll

17:02 28.06.2021
Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

15:13 25.06.2021
Most citizens appreciate implementation of basic principles of Ukraine's Constitution – poll

Most citizens appreciate implementation of basic principles of Ukraine's Constitution – poll

10:22 22.06.2021
Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

16:48 09.06.2021
Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

11:20 08.06.2021
Klitschko regards searches at municipal enterprises in Kyiv as political corruption

Klitschko regards searches at municipal enterprises in Kyiv as political corruption

16:29 21.05.2021
Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may introduce self-isolation for 7-14 days for unvaccinated persons entering country

Meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova in Associated Trio format forms new regional dimension for EU enlargement – Zelensky

Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen appointed as new Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine

Zelensky thanks Georgian side for release of Odesa yachtsmen

Zelensky to visit Georgia to sign Declaration of Associated Trio summit, take part in Batumi International Conference

LATEST

Ukraine may introduce self-isolation for 7-14 days for unvaccinated persons entering country

Zelensky proposes to bring issue of European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to European Council

EU to provide EUR 2.3 bln aid to Eastern Partnership countries – Michel

Meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova in Associated Trio format forms new regional dimension for EU enlargement – Zelensky

Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen appointed as new Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine

TCG to consider violations of ceasefire regime in Donbas, implementation of Minsk accords on July 20-21

Vaccination with Moderna vaccine comes with intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Zelensky thanks Georgian side for release of Odesa yachtsmen

Soldier, wounded during shelling attacks on July 15, dies in Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD