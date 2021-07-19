Half of Kyiv residents assess mayor Klitschko's activities positively – poll

Half of Kyiv residents are satisfied with the activities of mayor Vitali Klitschko. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating.

"Fifty percent of the respondents are satisfied with the activities of the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, 44% are dissatisfied," the report on the results of the study published on Monday says.

It is noted that the city residents assess the local state of affairs better than the general situation in the country. Thus, 29% believe that the country is moving in the right direction, 57% are of the opposite opinion. But 38% assess the state of affairs in the city as correct, 52% consider it wrong.

In addition, satisfaction with the mayor's activities exceeds satisfaction with the work of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (36% satisfied, 57% dissatisfied) and of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (16% satisfied, 66% dissatisfied).

The survey was conducted from July 10 to July 14 among residents of Kyiv aged 18 years and older by the method of personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The sample is representative by age and gender. Sample population: 1,200 respondents. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.8%.

Vitali Klitschko celebrates his 50th birthday on Monday.