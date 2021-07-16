Facts

12:34 16.07.2021

Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova emphasizes that the indictment against Ukrainian non-staff journalist of Radio Liberty Vladyslav Yesypenko is an example of intimidation of independent journalists, suppression of freedom of thought in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

"Ukrainian citizen Vladyslav Yesypenko faces 18 years in prison! The prosecution insists on such a punishment. The conclusion was announced yesterday in the so-called 'Simferopol District Court' controlled by Russia. Vladyslav Yesypenko is accused of allegedly 'illegal manufacture of explosives and possession of weapons.' This indictment is an example of intimidation of independent journalists, the suppression of freedom of thought in the temporarily occupied Crimea and further evidence of the policy of persecution and repression of Ukrainian citizens by the occupying country," the ombudswoman wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

Denisova called on the international community to continue sanctions and political pressure on the Russian Federation to release all those illegally held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Earlier, it was reported that on March 10, a citizen of Ukraine Vladyslav Yesypenko was detained in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. RFE/RL non-staff correspondent Yesypenko is accused of illegal manufacture, processing or repair of firearms (Part 1, Article 223.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and illegal manufacture of ammunition. On July 6, a district court in Simferopol started to consider Yesypenko's case in essence.

On July 6, the so-called "district court of Simferopol" extended the arrest period to Yesypenko for six months.

Tags: #crimea #journalists #denisova
