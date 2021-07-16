Facts

09:55 16.07.2021

Daily COVID-19 levels growing in Ukraine: 737 new cases, 17 deaths seen in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 737 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 616 recoveries and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry press service said on Telegram on Friday morning.

"Ukraine recorded 737 new cases of COVID-19 (including 50 children and 16 medical workers) over the past day, July 15, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 422 persons were hospitalized, 17 died, and 616 recovered," the ministry said.

Ukraine reported 623 contagions the day before.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,243,605 cases of COVID-19, including 2,180,281 recoveries and 52,702 deaths.

