Ukraine's MFA answers to most common questions on traveling abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) has prepared answers to common travel questions in 2021 and said where the most up-to-date information on entry to the countries could be found.

"If you are planning a trip abroad for business or leisure, be sure to check the entry regime and the documents you need," the ministry said on its website on Monday.

In particular, in the section (https://mfa.gov.ua/pres-centr/informacijni-kampaniyi/shcho-treba-znati-pro-podorozhi-za-kordon-vidpovidi-na-poshireni-pitannya) answers to questions about where to find out about open countries and border crossing conditions, whether visa-free travel works, what documents are needed to travel abroad, how to protect yourself from risks while traveling abroad.

Among other things, the ministry said where the most up-to-date information could be found on which countries were allowed to enter, whether it was possible to transit the territory of a country to which entry was prohibited during a pandemic, where a list of approved vaccines could be found for entering the country, where to do the PCR test before departure, to have it accepted in another country when digital COVID-19 certificates will work in Ukraine, and whether they will be recognized in the EU and the world, whether it is necessary to arrange insurance for travel, where to go in case of a critical situation abroad.