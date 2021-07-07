Facts

14:27 07.07.2021

Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

1 min read
Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted proposals, for the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against individuals of the Republic of Belarus, for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The relevant decision was made at a government session on Wednesday.

In particular, in order to protect national interests, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the NSDC proposals for the imposition of personal special economic and other sanctions against individuals of the Republic of Belarus (the list of persons is not attached) for a period of three years.

It is noted that such a decision is related to the decision of the EU Council of October 2, 2020 and November 6, 2020 on the imposition of sanctions against individuals who are involved in the falsification of the results of the presidential elections in Belarus, as well as against persons who are involved in the violation of the declaration of human rights, intimidation, repression, violent suppression of peaceful protests, torture and detention, in particular of Ukrainian citizens.

Tags: #nsdc #belarus #sanctions
