Gunpowder factory exploded in Russian Ryazan region – Center for Countering Disinformation

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko reported that a gunpowder factory exploded in Ryazan region.

"A gunpowder factory in Ryazan region exploded. There were about 50 Russians in the workshop who worked for the Russian military-industrial complex. Something strange happened," Kovalenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Russian media reports three dead and more than 20 injured as a result of an explosion at the Elastik gunpowder plant in the village of Lesnoy in Ryazan region. The building of the workshop was completely destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.

Official Russian media outlets are only reporting a message from the Ministry of Emergency Situations that a fire broke out in a workshop at one of the enterprises in Shilovsky district of Ryazan region; the personnel of the enterprise have been evacuated, but, according to preliminary information, five people have died, and the number of victims is being clarified.