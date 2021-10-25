Ukraine does not consider supplies of Johnson & Johnson vaccine - Kuzin

Ukraine is not considering the supply of Johnson & Johnson's anti-COVID vaccine, negotiations with the company are not underway, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin said.

"Johnson & Johnson's vaccine supply is not currently being considered and supply negotiations are currently not held," he told reporters on Monday.

Kuzin said that the vaccine manufacturer "is not proactively communicating."

"The communication mechanisms that we have used have so far been ineffective," he said.

As reported, in July 2021, Ukraine registered a vector vaccine against COVID-19 Janssen manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. One dose of Janssen vaccine is sufficient for a complete immunization. It requires a storage temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, 500 doses of Janssen vaccine were delivered to Ukraine in compliance with the procedure for importing unregistered medicines for vaccination of employees of a private company, which paid its cost, organized delivery and ensured compliance with the temperature regime. Employees of this company work in Alaska in the fishing industry and had to be vaccinated with a U.S.-certified vaccine in order to be allowed into this country.