12:19 05.07.2021

Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the Ukrainian people have done enough to receive confirmation from the countries of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of when and how Ukraine will become a member of the EU and NATO, respectively.

"For us, NATO is a guarantee of security, first of all. And guarantees of welfare. Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, I believe, have already done enough to receive clear confirmation from our partners of when and how Ukraine will become a member of the EU and NATO," Zelensky said at the Ukraine 30. International Relations forum in Kyiv on Monday.

