10:28 05.07.2021

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flight from Abu Dhabi to Kyiv

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate from Abu Dhabi to Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region), the airport said on Saturday, July 3.

"The airline plans to operate flights with a frequency of once a week, every Saturday. The number of flights will increase during the summer. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi plans to operate three flights a week from the end of August, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays," the airport said in the statement.

The flights will be operated on modern Airbus A321neo aircraft with ultra-low emissions, noise and fuel consumption. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's fleet consists of four such aircraft.

According to the flight booking service, from July 20 to July 31, the airline will add flights on Tuesdays. For August, the schedule includes flights once a week, on Thursdays, and from September the airline will increase the frequency of flights to three per week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Tags: #abu_dhabi #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
