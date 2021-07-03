Facts

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

Federal Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz said that Germany will seek the extension of the agreement on gas transit through Ukraine.

"We work very hard to make sure that the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia is prolonged," Scholz said in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.

According to the position of Germany, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, should be finished, but gas transit through Ukraine should be preserved.

According to Scholz, Germany sees its responsibility to ensure transit through Ukraine in the future, and not only for two or three years, but for decades to come.

The current agreement, according to Government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert, is valid until at least 2024, but the agreement implies that the parties will check the possibility of extending the agreement until 2034.

