Facts

13:24 03.07.2021

Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

As of Saturday morning, 705 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 1,072 people recovered, some 36 cases died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"For the day on July 2, 2021, some 705 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (of which 27 children, 22 medical workers). Over the past day: 420 people were hospitalized; some 36 people died; 1,072 people recovered," the Health Ministry said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

A day earlier, on July 2, some 696 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, some 705 cases were reported on July 1, and 633 new confirmed cases of the disease were reported on June 30.

In total, during the period of the pandemic in Ukraine, some 2.237 million people fell ill, 2.171 million people recovered, and 52,460 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
