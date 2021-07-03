Ukrainian Embassy in United States announces ongoing work in U.S. Congress to approve aid packages to Ukraine for 2022

The United States House Committee on Appropriations approved a bill, according to which the amount of funds to be allocated for the implementation of programs in Ukraine in the 2022 financial year is at least $481.5 million, which is $28.5 million more than this year.

"The United States House Committee on Appropriations approved the State Department Appropriations Bill, Foreign Operations and Related Programs for FY 2022. The total amount of funds to be allocated for the implementation of programs of assistance to Ukraine through the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development and related programs is at least $481.5 million, which is $28.5 million more than this year," the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States said on its Facebook page.

Of this estimate, it is proposed to allocate $125 million for assistance to Ukraine in the field of security under the article "International military financing," which is $10 million more than in 2021, the embassy said.

It is also noted the bill approved by the Committee contains provisions on the threat of completion of the Nord Stream 2 construction.

Ukrainian diplomats also said the relevant Defense Appropriations Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill on U.S. Department of Defense appropriations for fiscal 2022.

"The bill provides for the allocation of $275 million for assistance to Ukraine in the security sector under the Pentagon's program Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, USAI," the embassy said.

It was noted that in the committees of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, work continues on the draft law on spending on security needs in 2022 (National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA)