09:55 02.07.2021

Netherlands opens entrance for Ukrainians from July 1 – Kuleba

Since July 1, the Netherlands has opened an entrance for Ukrainians, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have just received confirmation that another EU country, the Netherlands, has opened for Ukrainians," Kuleba said on his Twitter microblog.

According to him, fully vaccinated citizens of Ukraine can again travel freely within the visa-free travel.

Kuleba said the list of recognized vaccines and detailed conditions for entry are contained on the website https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/.

Earlier it was reported that Austria, from July 1, 2021, resumed entry into the country for Ukrainians for all types of travel.

Interfax-Ukraine
