Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

Ukraine has become a member of the Global Coalition for Digital Security in order to contribute to the fight against harmful content on the network, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"All processes of the modern world are tied to the Internet and modern technologies. When we talk about digitalization, we mean the main goal - to create a safe online environment for Ukrainians. Therefore, the global initiative to create targeted cooperation between states, organizations and business in this matter is extremely relevant now," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

On June 29, the World Economic Forum announced the creation of a Global Coalition for Digital Security. The coalition, along with Ukraine, was joined by UNICEF, Microsoft and NetClean, as well as representatives of the governments of Australia, Singapore, Great Britain, the United States and other countries.

The global coalition will develop four directions: effective security standards practices, better balance between privacy and security, fair competition among technology players, and effective interagency collaboration to prevent harmful content.