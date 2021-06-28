Over 400 Ukrainian citizens are in detention facilities in Russia, occupied territories – Denisova

Some 405 citizens of Ukraine, including the military and women, are in places of detention in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said.

"Unfortunately, the state cannot guarantee today the observance of constitutional rights and freedoms in the occupied territories. Our compatriots are forced to survive according to the laws of natural selection of the aggressor state, which eradicates not only all Ukrainian, but also human dignity. Some 405 Ukrainian citizens, of whom 44 are servicemen and 30 women, are in concentration camps and torture centers in the Russian Federation and in the occupied territories," Denisova said at a ceremonial session of parliament on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine on Monday.

At the same time, she noted that in recent years, the Human Rights Commissioner's Office has recorded a significant increase in the number of reports of violations of citizens' rights. According to Denisova, in 2019 there were 34,000 such messages, in 2020 – more than 48,500, and in the first half of 2021 – more than 27,000.