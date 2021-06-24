Facts

18:13 24.06.2021

Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of June 18, which extends personal and economic sanctions against 312 individuals and 103 legal entities, the list of which was provided by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Corresponding document No. 265/2021 was published on the president's website on Thursday.

Together with it, a complete list of persons against whom sanctions from the NSDC are imposed was published. Among others, it includes director general of the Russian First Channel Konstantin Ernst, editor-in-chief of the Russia Today TV channel Margarita Simonyan, as well as a number of other Russian journalists and political figures who openly support the occupation of the Crimean Peninsula and ORDLO.

The list of legal entities against which the NSDC sanctions are imposed includes the Russian media, in particular, OJSC the First Channel. World Network, RTR-Planeta TV channels, the Russia-24 information channel, which are part of the structure of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and OJSC NTV Television Company.

The NSDC sanctions were also extended in relation to a number of military-industrial state enterprises of the Russian Federation, enterprises located on the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, as well as a number of other organizations, in particular, the St. Basil the Great Charitable Foundation, the non-profit organization Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living abroad and others.

Tags: #zelensky #sanctions
