Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine recorded 835 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,292 people reported as recovered, 70 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"Over the past day of June 22, 2021, some 835 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 33 children and 25 health workers). Also over the past day: 419 people were hospitalized, 70 people died and 2,292 people recovered," the Telegram channel said.