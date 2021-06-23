Facts

10:34 23.06.2021

Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine recorded 835 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,292 people reported as recovered, 70 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"Over the past day of June 22, 2021, some 835 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 33 children and 25 health workers). Also over the past day: 419 people were hospitalized, 70 people died and 2,292 people recovered," the Telegram channel said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
13:50 23.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

16:47 22.06.2021
Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

14:38 22.06.2021
Ukraine becomes member of European hospitality community HOTREC

14:22 22.06.2021
Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

13:43 22.06.2021
Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

12:26 22.06.2021
About 70% of Ukrainian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 - head of Ministry of Sports

11:15 22.06.2021
Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

11:01 22.06.2021
Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

11:56 21.06.2021
Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

11:17 21.06.2021
Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Interfax-Ukraine
