10:22 22.06.2021

Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

it is planned to introduce a number of digital services in Kyiv for effective urban management and the comfort of residents. In particular, it regards security control in the city using smart video surveillance cameras, creating a comfortable parking space and services for use, as well as the development of the city application 'Kyiv Digital', mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Kyiv was the first city in Ukraine to start implementing the system of technological 'smart' city management more than six years ago. Then we started with an 'open budget', which German partners helped us to launch. Then there was the ProZorro system, which we were also the first to implement. The system of electronic petitions, and many electronic services for the residents of Kyiv. And today I can say that the city management system is in my office. On the big screen, online, I can quickly respond to the processes taking place in the city. Or from a tablet, if I am somewhere on the road and am not in the city hall," Klitschko said at the iForum-2021 conference.

He also spoke about a project to simulate situations and create an effective transport model of the city, which will make it possible to analyze traffic congestion online, plan major repairs of old and construction of new infrastructure facilities, based on real data and the needs of the capital.

"Kyiv plans to create such a model in 2022. We already have data that can be used not only for analyzing the current situation, but also for further forecasting. How will transport flows change due to road repairs? How will the weather situation affect road congestion? What public transport routes are missing in Kyiv. We can get an answer to these questions thanks to modeling. And the next step is intelligent traffic management. This will increase the capacity of roads and save time for moving around the city," the mayor said.

He also recalled the elements of the "smart city" that have been operating in Kyiv for several years. In particular - the system of electronic petitions and the Public budget.

"These are, first of all, the tools of e-democracy. When every citizen can participate in the development of his district, city, submit proposals and implement projects. In just four years of the existence of the Public budget in the capital, more than 1,000 projects have been implemented, initiated by Kyiv residents. This year, voting for projects for the next year will begin on August 17," Klitschko said.

"This year, we plan to provide full coverage of the city with a wireless IoT network, to which we will gradually connect millions of intelligent devices-sensors. What for? So that in the near future we can carry out: monitoring the quality of air and water bodies, remote control of the microclimate in educational and health care, control and optimization of garbage disposal, remote reading of meters, control of access to basements, roofs, elevator shafts in housing and communal services and many other tools for effective management and for the comfort of the people of Kyiv," he said.

The mayor also invited iForum participants to participate in the discussion of the future of the city as part of the "Kyiv Digital Conf", which will be held in the capital on November 24.

