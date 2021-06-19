White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki denied media statements about the alleged suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

"The idea that we have held back security assistance to Ukraine is nonsense. Just last week – in the run-up to the U.S.-Russia Summit – we provided a $150 million package of security assistance, including lethal assistance. We have now provided the entire amount appropriated by Congress through the Ukraine security assistance initiative," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement released on the White House website on Saturday.

Psaki said that two days before the Summit, President Biden stood on the stage before the entire world at NATO and said that we would keep putting Ukraine "in the position to be able to continue to resist Russian physical aggression."

"We have also prepared contingency funds in the event of a further Russian incursion into Ukraine. As President Biden told President Putin directly, we will support unwaveringly in support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press secretary said.