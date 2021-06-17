Ryanair launches flights from Kyiv to Turin in Oct

From October 2021, the Irish airline Ryanair will launch flights from Kyiv to Turin (Italy) as part of the winter schedule.

As the company's press service said on Wednesday evening, the flights will be operated twice a week.

At the same time, due to regular changes in restrictions in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, clients can postpone or change travel dates up to two times with zero commission until the end of December 2021, Sales and Marketing Manager for Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans at Ryanair Olga Pawlonka is quoted as saying in the press release.

There are currently no direct flights from Kyiv to Turin.